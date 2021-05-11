Doki Doki Finance Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $286,084.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for about $194.69 or 0.00342954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,997 coins and its circulating supply is 49,668 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

