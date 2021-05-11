Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Dollar Tree worth $91,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.