Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

D traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 117,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,326. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,973.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

