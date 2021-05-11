Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. 117,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,326. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,973.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

