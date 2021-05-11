Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.80% of Domtar worth $33,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

