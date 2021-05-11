Donald F. Colleran Sells 13,425 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $305.64. 2,167,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

