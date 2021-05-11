DouYu International (DOYU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOYU. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

