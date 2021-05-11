Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $115.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00060366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00107447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

