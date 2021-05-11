Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.56.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of D.UN traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 121,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,011. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$16.84 and a 1 year high of C$23.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.41.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.