Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRETF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.72.

OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $$18.09 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

