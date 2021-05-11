DREP [old] (DREP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00083862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00059503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00107155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.00776129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.18 or 0.09099628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.