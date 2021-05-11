DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.14 million.

DSPG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,557. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

