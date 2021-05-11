DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $791,037.13 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $791,037.13 and $1,534.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00015414 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

