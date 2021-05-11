Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

