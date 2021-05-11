Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.