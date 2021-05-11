Duke Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 2,897 call options.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

