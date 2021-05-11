Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,297,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,267 shares during the period. Duke Realty comprises approximately 3.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of Duke Realty worth $515,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,467 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.