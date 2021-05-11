Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 11,767 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.89, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.