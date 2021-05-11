Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 100,000 Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCAQU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

About Stratim Cloud Acquisition

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

