Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 146.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QDEL opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

