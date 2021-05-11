Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.04 Million in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,319,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $106.79 and a one year high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.93.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.