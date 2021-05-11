Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.