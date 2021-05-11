Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

STL stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

