Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 806 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PTC by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.28, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

