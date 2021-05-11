Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

