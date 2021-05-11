Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.30 ($42.71).

Several research analysts recently commented on DUE shares. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

ETR:DUE opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a one year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.80.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

