DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DWS. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.92 ($46.96).

DWS opened at €36.66 ($43.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €38.84 ($45.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.11.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

