DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTDI. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UTDI stock traded down €0.63 ($0.74) on Tuesday, reaching €34.80 ($40.94). The stock had a trading volume of 193,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.