DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTDI. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Shares of UTDI stock traded down €0.63 ($0.74) on Tuesday, reaching €34.80 ($40.94). The stock had a trading volume of 193,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

