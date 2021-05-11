E Follin Smith Sells 888 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryder System stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 609,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

