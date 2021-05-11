E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.66 ($12.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.17. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

