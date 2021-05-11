E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.66 ($12.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.17. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.