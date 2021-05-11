E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

E.On stock opened at €10.66 ($12.54) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.17.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

