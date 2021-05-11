Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

