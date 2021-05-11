Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of ECC opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $410.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.