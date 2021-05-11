Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 17,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

