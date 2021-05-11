Eastman Chemical (EMN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN):

5/10/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,548 shares of company stock worth $17,935,693. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.