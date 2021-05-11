Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.54. 9,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44. Eaton has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 236,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

