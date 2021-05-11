Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.33. 27,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

