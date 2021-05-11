Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

