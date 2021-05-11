ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $350.47

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.47 ($4.58) and traded as low as GBX 350.10 ($4.57). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 17,066 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of £247.12 million and a PE ratio of 73.00.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

