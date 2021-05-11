Edgeless Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $2,312.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.00866073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

