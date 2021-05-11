Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

