Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 211.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 176,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

