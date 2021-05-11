Einsteinium (EMC2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $109,306.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $95.53 million and approximately $109,306.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.67 or 0.00656325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,641,440 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.