Elamachain (ELAMA) Achieves Market Cap of $17.59 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and $5.11 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00777159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.98 or 0.09094018 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.