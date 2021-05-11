Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.39.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 284.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 81,352 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 177.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 57,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

