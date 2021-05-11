Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $33.27 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00662499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00243685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.26 or 0.01198880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00756027 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

