Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $290,911.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00084409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00064408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00107409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00794731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.65 or 0.09471266 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

