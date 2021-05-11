Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Raised by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,485 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,143. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.