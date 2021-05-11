Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.25.

EA stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $141.36. 3,960,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The game software company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

